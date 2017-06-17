Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague in Critical Condition Following KO Loss in Boxing Match

Tim Hague is currently in the hospital and his condition is critical.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight competed in a boxing bout against Adam Braidwood last night (June 16). Braidwood earned a devastating knockout victory.

Cody Krahn, a good friend of Hague’s, said the fighter underwent emergency surgery to “relieve pressure from his brain bleeding.”

Reports of Hague’s death proved to be premature as his sister said he is currently in critical condition. We’ll continue to update the story as concrete details are released. MMA News sends our thoughts and prayers to Hague and his family.