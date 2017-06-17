Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague in Critical Condition Following KO Loss in Boxing Match

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tim Hague
Image Credit: Sherdog.com

Tim Hague is currently in the hospital and his condition is critical.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight competed in a boxing bout against Adam Braidwood last night (June 16). Braidwood earned a devastating knockout victory.

Cody Krahn, a good friend of Hague’s, said the fighter underwent emergency surgery to “relieve pressure from his brain bleeding.”

Reports of Hague’s death proved to be premature as his sister said he is currently in critical condition. We’ll continue to update the story as concrete details are released. MMA News sends our thoughts and prayers to Hague and his family.

Latest MMA News

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Congratulates Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather Bout

0
Tony Ferguson isn't hating on Conor McGregor. McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won't be inside...
Tim Hague

Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague in Critical Condition Following KO Loss in Boxing Match

0
Tim Hague is currently in the hospital and his condition is critical. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight competed in a boxing bout against...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington: ‘I Completely Dismantled Dong Hyun Kim’

0
Colby Covington's confidence is at an all-time high. Earlier today (June 17), Covington defeated Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision. The bout was part of...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm on KO Over Bethe Correia: ‘I Wanted to Pick a Clean Shot’

0
Holly Holm earned a much needed victory in emphatic fashion earlier today (June 17). Holm took on Bethe Correia inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang,...
Holly Holmvideo

Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

2
Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout. Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder took...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Shows Interest in Another Bout With Chuck Liddell

0
Wanderlei Silva vs. Chuck Liddell II? Back in Dec. 2007, Silva and Liddell clashed in the main event of UFC 79. Many recognize the bout...

UFC Singapore Headliner Holly Holm Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC Singapore got MMA fans up bright and early Saturday morning, at least for those of us in North America. The event turned out...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Shatters Bethe Correia With Thunderous Head Kick

0
Finally, in our main event of the evening here at UFC Fight Night 111 from Singapore, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on...
video

Watch: UFC Fight Night 111 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once UFC Fight Night 111 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...

Marcin Tybura Earns Decision Win Over Andrei Arlovski

0
In our co-main event of the evening, top-ranked heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura go to war inside the Octagon. Round 1: Arlovski lands the first...
Load more