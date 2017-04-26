Former UFC Light Heavyweight Fabio Maldonado Involved in Freak Household Accident

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Former UFC light heavyweight Fabio Maldonado, who has fought everyone from current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to all-time great Fedor Emelianenko, recently got back in the win column. At EFN 60 in March, he picked up his first win since 2014 with a TKO over Abdl-Khamid-Davlyatov. Sadly, it looks like Maldonado will be out of action for a while.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Maldonado showed the gory nature of a freak household accident he suffered late last week. The fighter told MMAFighting.com that he slipped on some stairs, and apparently crashed into a glass door, suffering a cut artery in the process.

Take a look at the carnage below:

Tive um acidente e irei passar por uma cirurgia às pressas aqui em Sorocaba,perdi muito sangue mas se Deus​quiser vou ficar bem,

A post shared by fabio maldonado (@fabiomaldonado20176m) on

The aftermath looked very much like a crime scene:

Perdi muito sangue mas graças a Deus já tô indo pra cirurgia

A post shared by fabio maldonado (@fabiomaldonado20176m) on

Luckily, the Brazilian slugger has already undergone emergency surgery, and should have a full recovery. However, he will be out of action for several months.

