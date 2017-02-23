Former UFC Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov Signs With Eurasia Fight Nights

If you thought Nikita Krylov would find work quickly, you were right.

During Eurasia Fight Nights’ (EFN) Global 59 event, the promotion announced they have signed Krylov to a multi-fight deal. If EFN sounds familiar to you, it’s the same promotion that housed a match-up between Fedor Emelianenko and Fabio Maldonado.

Many were shocked to find that that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had released Krylov. The 205-pounder would go on to say it was his choice to leave the promotion.

Krylov commented on his signing with EFN. You can read what he had to say below (via MMAJunkie.com):