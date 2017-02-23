Former UFC Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov Signs With Eurasia Fight Nights

If you thought Nikita Krylov would find work quickly, you were right.
During Eurasia Fight Nights’ (EFN) Global 59 event, the promotion announced they have signed Krylov to a multi-fight deal. If EFN sounds familiar to you, it’s the same promotion that housed a match-up between Fedor Emelianenko and Fabio Maldonado.
Many were shocked to find that that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had released Krylov. The 205-pounder would go on to say it was his choice to leave the promotion.
Krylov commented on his signing with EFN. You can read what he had to say below (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I thought that I’m not that famous in Russia, but it is not so. It was my decision to quit UFC. I do really want to fight, and I will be very happy to show you good fights. We did a really good job during the last one year and a half, and I got used to an American organization. I realize that Russian promotions are not that (much) worse than UFC. Our promotions produce very good and high-level tournaments and fights. That’s why I would like to thank everybody who helped me get to this contract, and I think it is a step forward for me.”