Former UFC Title Contender Sara McMann Joins Team Alpha Male

Sara McMann has herself a new gym to train at, as the former UFC female bantamweight title challenger is now part of Team Alpha Male.

McMann, who won silver at the 2004 Summer Olympics in wrestling, has won her last three UFC fights.

“Excited to have Sara (and daughter) Bella make the move to TAM this year and shoot for championship gold out of Sacramento,” Joseph Benavidez posted on social media (thanks to WMMARankings.com for the quotes).

The 36-year-old McMann (11-3) is set to return to action this September at UFC 215 when she faces Ketlen Vieira in Edmonton.

In 2014, McMann challenged Ronda Rousey for the title, suffering a first round TKO loss. She rebounded with a decision win over Lauren Murphy later that year before back-to-back losses to former titleholder Miesha Tate and current division champion Amanda Nunes.

Last year, McMann bested both Jessica Eye and Alexis Davis, adding a first round submission win over Gina Mazany to her resume in February.