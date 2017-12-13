Former UFC Title Contender Valentina Shevchenko Scheduled for UFC Fight Night 125: Brazil

Valentina Shevchenko will make her flyweight debut inside the Octagon this February, taking on Priscila Cacheira at UFC Fight Night 125.

The bout will go down February 3 from the Manguerinho Gymnasium in Belem, Brazil, with the main card airing live on FOX Sports 1.

Shevchenko (14-3) worked her way through the bantamweight division to become the No. 1 contender, challenging Amanda Nunes for the title at UFC 215. She dropped a split decision to Nunes and had planned on attempting to secure a rematch before the UFC opened up the flyweight division.

Cachoeira (8-0) will be making her UFC debut against Shevchenko following four wins in 2017. Half of her victories have been via finish with the other four going the full distance.

Other bouts previously announced for UFC Fight Night 125 include Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales, Luis Henrique vs. Timothy Johnson and Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith.