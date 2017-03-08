Former UFC Welterweight Albert Tumenov Signs With ACB

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Albert Tumenov
Image Credit: FOX Sports 1

Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) has added Albert Tumenov to their roster.

Tumenov was last seen fighting under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. His last bout was against Leon Edwards back in Oct. 2016 at UFC 204. “Einstein” was submitted in the third round.

Despite suffering two straight losses, Tumenov was offered a new contract with the UFC. Tumenov was not pleased with the deal and called the terms “unacceptable.” As a result, Tumenov has signed with ACB.

“Einstein” took to his Instagram account to make the announcement:

You can see a translation of Tumenov’s announcement below:

“Today I signed a contract with the promotion company ACB Berkut. I am very happy to perform at the ACB organization, I will try to please everyone, with beautiful spectacular battles. See you soon!”

Tumenov had eight fights during his time with the UFC. He earned a record of 5-3 inside the Octagon. Of those five victories, Tumenov finished three of his opponents. When he makes his ACB debut, he’ll look to earn his first win since Jan. 2016.

LATEST NEWS

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern: ‘My Goal of Course is to be UFC Champion’

0
Mackenzie Dern has her eyes on the ultimate prize. Dern will be competing this Friday night (March 10) inside the Cowboy Dancehall in San Antonio,...
Albert Tumenov

Former UFC Welterweight Albert Tumenov Signs With ACB

0
Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) has added Albert Tumenov to their roster. Tumenov was last seen fighting under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. His last...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Failed Weight Cut: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

0
Kevin Lee has no sympathy for Khabib Nurmagomedov's botched weight cut. Mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiasts were anticipating an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight...
Georges St-Pierre

Quote: ‘Michael Bisping’s Last Three Opponents Would Kick GSP’s Ass’

1
If Georges St-Pierre fought Michael Bisping's last three opponents, he would've been smoked according to a well known coach. Bisping is set to defend his...
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis Booked For UFC 211 in Dallas

1
Sergio Pettis is taking a monster leap in competition when he meets Henry Cejudo. ESPN's Brett Okamoto first got word of the match-up set for...