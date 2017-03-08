Former UFC Welterweight Albert Tumenov Signs With ACB

Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) has added Albert Tumenov to their roster.

Tumenov was last seen fighting under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. His last bout was against Leon Edwards back in Oct. 2016 at UFC 204. “Einstein” was submitted in the third round.

Despite suffering two straight losses, Tumenov was offered a new contract with the UFC. Tumenov was not pleased with the deal and called the terms “unacceptable.” As a result, Tumenov has signed with ACB.

“Einstein” took to his Instagram account to make the announcement:

Сегодня подписал контракт с промоутерской компанией ACB BERCUT @acb_mma Очень рад выступать в организации ACB, постараюсь порадовать всех, красивыми зрелищными боями. Скоро увидимся! @acb_mma @mairbek_khasiev A post shared by Albert Tumenov Official (@alberttumenov_) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

You can see a translation of Tumenov’s announcement below:

“Today I signed a contract with the promotion company ACB Berkut. I am very happy to perform at the ACB organization, I will try to please everyone, with beautiful spectacular battles. See you soon!”

Tumenov had eight fights during his time with the UFC. He earned a record of 5-3 inside the Octagon. Of those five victories, Tumenov finished three of his opponents. When he makes his ACB debut, he’ll look to earn his first win since Jan. 2016.