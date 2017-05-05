Former Ultimate Fighter: Brazil Competitor Arrested With Cocaine

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Alexandre Ramos was arrested in Portugal for allegedly trying to enter an airport with four pounds of cocaine.

Combate, one of the premier reporting sites out of Brazil, was first with the news.

Ramos lost in the elimination rounds of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 1 to Hugo Viana and never signed a contract with the UFC. He faces anywhere from 4-to-10 years in prison if found guilty.

Back in 2009, Ramos had a run-in with the law for his participation in a brawl during a soccer match in Brazil. The soon-to-be 29-year-old Ramos sports a 10-3 MMA mark, including a 2016 finish over Wesley Oliveira while competing for the Aspera Fighting Championship.

