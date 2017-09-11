Former WSOF Star Nick Newell Ends Retirement, Signs with LFA

Nick Newell, who made headlines with an incredible run in the World Series of Fighting, has ended his retirement.

Newell signed with Legacy Fighting Alliance, ending a two-year absence from the sport.

A congenital amputee, Newell (13-1) won five of six fights with the WSOF, falling only to current UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje for the title via second round TKO in 2014.

Following a 2015 win over Tom Marcellino, Newell announced his retirement. His left arm ends just below the elbow, but that hasn’t stopped the 31-year-old “Notorious” from earning eight submissions.

MMA Fighting was first to report the news. No date or opponent has been announced for Newell’s return.

Legacy Fighting Alliance airs live on AXS TV Friday nights.