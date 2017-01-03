Former WWE & ESPN Analyst Joining UFC Broadcast Team

A former WWE and ESPN announcer will soon be joining the fold in the UFC, according to multiple reports, including one at MMAFighting.com.

No, he won’t be the rumored “Dream Team” member joining Joe Rogan in longtime UFC announcer Mike Goldberg’s absence, former WWE and ESPN analyst Todd Grisham will soon make his UFC debut.

Grisham is scheduled to first appear in his role as a UFC announcer at their upcoming live fight card in Phoenix, Arizona on January 15th when UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn finally comes out of retirement to fight dangerous challenger Yair Rodriguez.