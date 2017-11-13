Former WWE Superstar Jake Hager Signs With Bellator

We the people … will see Jake Hager compete inside the Bellator cage.

Hager, better known as Jack Swagger during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), will be making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut soon. Hager made the announcement during a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.”

Hager was a two-sport athlete in the University of Oklahoma. He played American Football and wrestled. By sophomore year, he turned to wrestling solely. Hager came in seventh in the NCAA Championships during his senior year.

Following his college days, Hager signed with the WWE. He eventually captured the ECW, World Heavyweight and United States championships. Despite signing with Bellator, Hager will still be a sports entertainer.