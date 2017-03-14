Forrest Griffin Wouldn’t Join Vitor Belfort’s ‘Legends League’ Due to Physical Issues

Forrest Griffin won’t be returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition even if he wanted to.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder retired after defeating Tito Ortiz in their rubber match back in July 2012. Griffin left the sport of MMA with a record of 19-7. He defeated the likes of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson during his time with the UFC.
Recently, Vitor Belfort suggested a “Legends League” division in the UFC. During an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (via Flo Combat), Griffin said he simply can’t get back to MMA competition:
“For me, physically, I just really can’t do it. I kind of always wanted to do pro wrestling too, but I just can’t. I don’t have a knee and a shoulder. At this point in my life it’s not that I’m worried about my chin or anything, and it’s not that I’m even worried about going out there and sucking. I just see how people in their 60’s move and I might not die before 60. I might have some grandkids and I want to play soccer. I don’t want to beat my body up anymore. I wouldn’t do it. I hit mitts once a week in case I get in a fight with the other dads at the park, you know? That’s about it.”