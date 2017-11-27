Francis Ngannou Aiming to Inspire Cameroon at UFC 218

Francis Ngannou has the opportunity to edge closer to a UFC title shot with a victory over #1 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem in Detroit this weekend

The Cameroonian’s incredible journey has seen him go from homeless migrant in France to one of the most promising fighters in MMA.

While his fledgling career has seen him shoot up the UFC’s rankings off the back of a 5-0 record in the promotion, Ngannou has not forgotten where he has come from (via The Star):

“When I started, I had nothing – absolutely nothing. But I think I have shown that if you have a dream you can do it. If I reach my dream, it will give me the opportunity to help those in my country who have their own dreams and nothing else to fulfill them.

“A lot of people in Cameroon have a dream after watching me and say ‘I will be a champion in MMA. I will do boxing like Francis.’

“That’s because they saw me when I was young and I didn’t have anything. I didn’t have any opportunity. And today, they see me, and they are dreaming. They are thinking that something is possible. It’s not easy. It’s so hard – but it’s possible.”