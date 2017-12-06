Francis Ngannou an Early Betting Favorite vs. UFC Champion Stipe Miocic

While the actual fight has yet to even be discussed among the competitors, the odds wait for no one.

According to a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, top contender Francis Ngannou is an early betting favorite over reigning and defending UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Wow … Francis Ngannou will open a -160 betting FAVORITE over the champion Stipe Miocic (+130), according @MMAOddsBreaker, if/when that fight becomes official. Even after UFC 218, that's not what I would have guessed. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2017

Ngannou (11-1) scored his sixth finish inside the Octagon when he knocked out former Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem this past weekend at UFC 218. The 31-year-old also holds wins over former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski, Anthony Hamilton and Curtis Blaydes to his resume.

Miocic (17-2) has defended the belt twice since winning it – as an underdog – vs. Fabricio Werdum in Brazil last year. He also finished Overeem in the first round and defeated former champion Junior dos Santos this past May.

The two have already started a Twitter battle of their own, as they are expected to reach a deal to fight in 2018.