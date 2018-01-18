Francis Ngannou: Donald Trump is Shameful For America

Francis Ngannou has a problem with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Recently, Trump was accused of calling Africa a “sh*thole country” at a White House meeting discussing immigration. Republican Senator David Perdue has denied those claims. Ngannou is from Africa and he didn’t take too kindly to the allegations.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, “The Predator” gave Trump a piece of his mind (via MMAMania.com):

“All those people he was talking about, is people like us. For myself, for my goals is to leave my country and to see someone make the dreams and hopes for people. This guy is like shameful for America. America was built for immigration. America is the country that poor people in countries looking for, they don’t expect America to give them something, but just to look at them like an example to get a better situation. This country has been doing great with last president, like Barack Obama, people like Martin Luther King, people who had to work for that. Today we have people like Donald Trump who come out and bring all that down. So it’s a shame.”