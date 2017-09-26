Francis Ngannou: ‘I’ll Knock Stipe Miocic Out When we Fight’

Francis Ngannou doesn’t lack confidence.

The rising heavyweight bruiser has his eyes on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title. Stipe Miocic is the reigning heavyweight champion. Ngannou was supposed to fight Junior dos Santos at UFC 215, but “Cigano” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Speaking to ESPN, Ngannou said he’s ready to finish Miocic and take the title if the two clash:

“I already know everything they’re able to do. Everyone knows all of their skills. They don’t know mine. They’re still discovering mine. I’m bringing a surprise in every fight. I’ve never had the opportunity to show my whole game yet. I’ll knock Stipe out when we fight. I think under three rounds, I’ll knock him out.”