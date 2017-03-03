Francis Ngannou: ‘I’m Not Impressed by Derrick Lewis’

Derrick Lewis doesn’t catch the interest of Francis Ngannou.

“The Predator” is coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Andrei Arlovski. Ngannou earned a first-round TKO victory. Ngannou earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for the bruising he dished out.

Ngannou finds himself in the sixth spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings. “The Predator” was linked to a May bout against Stefan Struve, but the “Skyscraper” denied fighting in two months as he’s still recovering from a shoulder surgery.

One 265-pounder who said he’s ready to take on Ngannou is Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” knocked out Travis Browne in the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Lewis said he was down for some “black on black crime.”

As far as Ngannou is concerned, Lewis isn’t worth his time. “The Predator” told the media (via MMAMania.com) that Lewis doesn’t offer him anything unique: