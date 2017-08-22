Francis Ngannou Isn’t Counting on Replacement Opponent at UFC 215

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Getty Images

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will find a suitable replacement opponent in time for Sept. 9.

Ngannou was set to meet Junior dos Santos inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The heavyweights were supposed to clash on the main card of UFC 215. “Cigano” was pulled from the card due to a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “The Predator” said he isn’t holding his breath for a replacement opponent:

“For the top 10, Alistair Overeem is the only one who is free, who is open right now. The last time I spoke to (UFC matchmaker) Mick (Maynard) he told me they were still looking for something. I don’t think they will have something because I checked the heavyweight division, and I see that all of the top-10 fighters have a fight coming up.”

