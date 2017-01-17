Francis Ngannou: ‘My Advantage Over Andrei Arlovski is my Mind’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Francis Ngannou has made some noise since making his debut for the world leader of mixed martial arts (MMA). He knocked out Luis Henrique in the first round. Ngannou finished his next three opponents as well.

“Super Predator” told Bloody Elbow that after submitting Anthony Hamilton, he knew he needed a step up in competition:

“I need to go to the best to get my title shot. I know that to have a title shot you are supposed to fight a great one. I want for people to see I am a great fighter and I think to be a great fighter you are supposed to fight a great one. You’re supposed to fight one who people know, that has a good reputation or is a very tough fighter. And that is why I say now, after my fight with Hamilton, I feel now I need [a] top ten [opponent] because I need to be recognized as a great fighter.”

If there is one edge fight fans would give Arlovski, it’s his experience. “The Pit Bull” is a former UFC heavyweight champion and has had 39 professional fights. While Ngannou gives credit where it’s due, he feels he has the upper hand in another area.

“My advantage is in my mind. I know that a lot of people have experience because they are fighters that have fought in the UFC or for other organizations for many years. I don’t have that experience, but I have life experience and I think that’s what will make me triumph. That makes me tough. That makes me something different than Arlovski.”

Ngannou and Arlovski will compete at a UFC on FOX event in Denver, Colorado. The card will be held inside the Pepsi Center on Jan. 28. A women’s strawweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will be the headliner.