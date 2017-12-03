Francis Ngannou on Stipe Miocic: ‘He Was Just The Interim Champion’

Francis Ngannou believes he can become the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder.

Last night (Dec. 2), Ngannou took on Alistair Overeem in the co-main event of UFC 218. Ngannou earned a vicious first-round knockout victory. It only took one punch to end “The Reem’s” night.

At the post-fight press conference, Ngannou fired off a warning to champion Stipe Miocic (via MMAMania.com):

“I just want to tell Stipe I am coming, I am on my way to take my belt. I really thank him for keeping that belt for me but he’s going to give it back. He was just the interim champion, but the real champion is here, the real champ is coming.”