Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the “baddest man on the planet” one day.
Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight. The hard-hitting 265-pounder may be a win or two away from receiving a shot at the heavyweight championship.
Since entering the UFC, Ngannou has been on a tear. He’s gone 5-0 with all of those victories being finishes. He’s beaten Luis Henrique, Curtis Blaydes, Bojan Mihajlovic, Anthony Hamilton, and Andrei Arlovski.
Speaking with Fighters Only Magazine, Ngannou said he’s eyeing a shot at UFC gold next year:
“I still love boxing but I don’t dream about boxing anymore. Since I got the UFC contract, I said this was an opportunity. I can prove something here. Right now I’m going to convert myself into an MMA fighter. I like to knock out, I like punches, but I know that someone can have good timing and take you down or pin you on the cage. I prepare myself to be able to control the situation all the time and win the fight everywhere. I like the knockouts, but I like to win – so much. Everyone is dangerous so if you have any opportunity to win, you just take it. You can’t say, ‘I don’t want to win here, I don’t want to submit, I just want to knock out.’ Win, and after, the next one, maybe you knock out. So, grow step by step, grow smartly and take care of everyone. Be smart, control yourself, control your body. I know I can have a title shot soon. Maybe 2017, but 2018 is no problem for me. I just want to win my fights.”