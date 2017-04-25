Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the “baddest man on the planet” one day.

Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight. The hard-hitting 265-pounder may be a win or two away from receiving a shot at the heavyweight championship.

Since entering the UFC, Ngannou has been on a tear. He’s gone 5-0 with all of those victories being finishes. He’s beaten Luis Henrique, Curtis Blaydes, Bojan Mihajlovic, Anthony Hamilton, and Andrei Arlovski.

Speaking with Fighters Only Magazine, Ngannou said he’s eyeing a shot at UFC gold next year: