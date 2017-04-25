Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Getty Images

Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the “baddest man on the planet” one day.

Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight. The hard-hitting 265-pounder may be a win or two away from receiving a shot at the heavyweight championship.

Since entering the UFC, Ngannou has been on a tear. He’s gone 5-0 with all of those victories being finishes. He’s beaten Luis Henrique, Curtis Blaydes, Bojan Mihajlovic, Anthony Hamilton, and Andrei Arlovski.

Speaking with Fighters Only Magazine, Ngannou said he’s eyeing a shot at UFC gold next year:

“I still love boxing but I don’t dream about boxing anymore. Since I got the UFC contract, I said this was an opportunity. I can prove something here. Right now I’m going to convert myself into an MMA fighter. I like to knock out, I like punches, but I know that someone can have good timing and take you down or pin you on the cage. I prepare myself to be able to control the situation all the time and win the fight everywhere. I like the knockouts, but I like to win – so much. Everyone is dangerous so if you have any opportunity to win, you just take it. You can’t say, ‘I don’t want to win here, I don’t want to submit, I just want to knock out.’ Win, and after, the next one, maybe you knock out. So, grow step by step, grow smartly and take care of everyone. Be smart, control yourself, control your body. I know I can have a title shot soon. Maybe 2017, but 2018 is no problem for me. I just want to win my fights.”

Latest MMA News

Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

0
Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he's doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch. Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

0
Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the "baddest man on the planet" one day. Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship...
video

Al Iaquinta With Epic Twitter Rant, Calls Out Sage Northcutt, Others

0
Al Iaquinta is one fired up UFC lightweight. Days after knocking out Diego Sanchez in Nashville, Iaquinta has continued his rage outside the Octagon. Iaquinta, a...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Experience Will Overcome Ring Rust Against Michael Bisping

0
Georges St-Pierre doesn't dismiss ring rust, but feels it won't impact his performance against Michael Bisping. St-Pierre is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Frank Mir

Frank Mir on UFC: ‘I Don’t Feel The Same About The Company as I...

0
Frank Mir sees changes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he isn't a fan of them. Mir, who is a former UFC heavyweight title...

Bellator NYC, Bellator 180 Makes Several Fights Official

0
Officials with Bellator have confirmed several reported fights for the upcoming Bellator NYC/Bellator 180 event this June, along with announcing a handful of new...
video

Victory Fighting Championship 57 Includes Second Championship Match

0
Along with the heavyweight title being defended in the main event, the upcoming Victory Fighting Championship 57 card will also feature the smallest best...
video

Combate Americas Announces “Cinco De Mayo” Event For California

0
Combate Americas 14 will take place on May 5 from Ventura, California and the Ventura County Fairgrounds. In the main event, unbeaten Jose Estrada squares...
UFC Fight Night 108

UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Sit For 180 Days

0
The UFC Fight Night 108 medical suspensions are here and four fighters are out for 180 days pending clearance. UFC Fight Night 108 took place...
video

Bellator 179: Cheick Kongo to Fight Augusto Sakai This in London

0
Cheick Kongo has been added to the upcoming Bellator 179 card, as he'll meet Augusto Sakai. The bout was first reported by MMA Fighting. Kongo (26-10-2)...