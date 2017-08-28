Francis Ngannou Pulled From UFC 215 Card in September

Francis Ngannou won’t be competing on the UFC 215 card on Sept. 9.

Ngannou was supposed to meet Junior dos Santos inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. “Cigano” was removed from the card when he was flagged for a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

A search for “The Predator’s” replacement opponent was underway. Sources have told MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani that the UFC has decided to remove Ngannou from the card instead.

UFC 215 will be headlined by a flyweight title bout between champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg. If Johnson retains his title, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history. The co-main event features women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko.