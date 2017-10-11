Francis Ngannou Says Alistair Overeem is Bigger Challenge Than JDS

Francis Ngannou believes Alistair Overeem is a tougher foe than Junior dos Santos.

On Dec. 2, Ngannou will take on Overeem inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The heavyweight bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 218. It’ll be the sixth bout under the UFC banner for Ngannou.

Ngannou was supposed to meet dos Santos last month, but “Cigano” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Speaking to A.G Fight, “The Predator” explained why Overeem is a tougher challenge than dos Santos (via Flo Combat):

“Overeem now is a bigger challenge than Junior dos Santos because he is on a good [run]. He’s doing a good job right now and he keeps winning. Alistair Overeem is a huge opponent. He’s a very good fighter with a K-1 background, and I think he’s [a] brown belt in jiu-jitsu. Two years ago, he changed his game plan and became a very, very good fighter. He’s very smart as a fighter, with a game plan and everything. He’s able to bring everything.”