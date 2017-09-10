Francis Ngannou Says He’s Still Disappointed in Canceled UFC 215 Bout

Francis Ngannou didn’t compete last night (Sept. 9), but he was scheduled to.

Ngannou was booked to take on Junior dos Santos inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The heavyweight clash was going to be featured on the main card of UFC 215. “Cigano” was removed from the card due to a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ngannou admitted that he hasn’t gotten over the canceled bout:

“I feel so bad because I was waiting for that fight and even yesterday, I just think about how the next event was 215 and how my moment was coming. I feel like I missed this one, I’m still disappointed. It’s not easy to be prepared for a fight for three months and then it doesn’t happen. Some fighters are used to this situation, but when you’ve never had it, you don’t know how difficult it is and basically you’re waiting more for the fight because this was supposed to be some big fight for me that could push me up.”