Francis Ngannou Says His UFC 218 Performance Will Earn Him Title Shot

Francis Ngannou believes he will live up to the hype with two key victories.

On Dec. 2, Ngannou will take on former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem. The two are set to do battle inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 218.

There’s been a lot of talk as to whether or not this fight will earn the winner a title shot. Ngannou believes he will present himself as the only logical contender (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No, enough ‘could be.’ It will be. And then to know that something bigger is coming. Opportunities are becoming bigger and bigger. I’m very excited, because that fight will probably change the level of things.”

“The Predator” isn’t worried about crumbling under the bright lights, which could explain why he’s a rising bruiser who stays calm inside the Octagon.

“I’ve been preparing for this for a long time. I’ve been within this moment almost my whole life. And now I feel like I’m next to the goal. I’m next to it. And I’m really, really excited for it. I feel ready for everything.”