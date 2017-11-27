Francis Ngannou ‘Sets World Record for Punching Power’ [VIDEO]

Francis Ngannou
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

UFC’s Cameroonian heavyweight Francis Ngannou is undoubtedly among the biggest hitters ever to grace the promotion

With four knockouts in five fights (the other being a submission finish) Ngannou has catapulted himself into heavyweight title contention.

It is no secret that “The Predator” has some serious power behind his punches. In fact, the 31-year-old has absolutely smashed the previous record for measured punching power set by kickboxing champion Tyrone Sprong at 114,000 units.

Ngannou’s new record is 129,161 units, which is simply incredible:

I currently hold the world records of punching power 💪 #thepredator

A post shared by Francis Ngannou (@francisngannou) on

“I currently hold the world records of punching power,” Ngannou wrote on his official Instagram page.

The Batie-native faces off against #1 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 this weekend, in a bout which may well determine the next opponent for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

