Francis Ngannou ‘Sets World Record for Punching Power’ [VIDEO]

UFC’s Cameroonian heavyweight Francis Ngannou is undoubtedly among the biggest hitters ever to grace the promotion
With four knockouts in five fights (the other being a submission finish) Ngannou has catapulted himself into heavyweight title contention.
It is no secret that “The Predator” has some serious power behind his punches. In fact, the 31-year-old has absolutely smashed the previous record for measured punching power set by kickboxing champion Tyrone Sprong at 114,000 units.
Ngannou’s new record is 129,161 units, which is simply incredible:
“I currently hold the world records of punching power,” Ngannou wrote on his official Instagram page.
The Batie-native faces off against #1 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 this weekend, in a bout which may well determine the next opponent for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.