Round 1:

Overeem comes at Ngannou quick and tries to wrestle him against the cage, but Ngannou overpowers him quickly. A huge uppercut lands for Ngannou and Overeem is out like a light. Overeem stiffened up like a board. That’s it.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem via R1 KO (uppercut, 1:42)