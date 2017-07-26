Francis Ngannou Talks Move to Las Vegas: ‘It’s All or Nothing’

Francis Ngannou is taking off the training wheels and is going full speed ahead.

The fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight will face his toughest test to date. He’ll battle former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Sept. 9. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC 215.

Speaking to A.G Fight, “The Predator” explained why he moved to Las Vegas (via Flo Combat):

“Now, it’s all or nothing. It was very difficult (before starting MMA). I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have [any]where to live, I didn’t have [any]thing […]. So, I really focused on training.”

It’s a far cry from when Ngannou had no money and didn’t even know what mixed martial arts was.

“I remember, the first day was a Sunday, and on Monday the first thing that I did […] was I looked for some gym. I found a gym and the first thing that I said at the front desk was that I wanted to see the boxing coach […]. I just explained to them I just moved here, I have no money, nowhere to stay, I ask you nothing but I just want somewhere to keep training because I’m going to be the world champion.”