Francis Ngannou Talks UFC 218 Bout vs. Alistair Overeem

Francis Ngannou was in Las Vegas for a special open workout ahead of his upcoming UFC 218 fight with Alistair Overeem.

Ngannou, who is 10-1 in his career, has scored five consecutive finishes since signing with the UFC in 2015. This past January, he knocked out former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in the first round.

Along with the win over Arlovski, Ngannou has stopped Anthony Hamilton, Bojan Mihajlovic, Curtis Blaydes and Luis Henrique.

UFC 216 takes place December 2 from Detroit and features Jose Aldo challenging Max Holloway for the featherweight title.