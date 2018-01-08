Francis Ngannou: The Real Heavyweight Champ is on The Way

Francis Ngannou believes Stipe Miocic’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title reign is coming to an end on Jan. 20.

In the main event of UFC 220, Ngannou will challenge Miocic for the 265-pound gold. The action takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the first UFC title bout in the career of Ngannou.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, the number one contender said he’s ready to prove that he is the true heavyweight champion:

“You say he’s the champion for a reason, yes, he’s the champion for a reason: He’s the champion because the real champ wasn’t there. Now the real champ is on the way, and (Miocic) is not going to be the champion as long.”

A big question mark in Ngannou’s game is his takedown defense as well as his ground game. “The Predator” doesn’t believe this will be a problem for him.

“Of course he’s a good wrestler, but my little technique, plus my power, I can stop it anywhere I want, when I want. Every single thing that he will try, I will stop it. I will put my trap everywhere, so he might bring himself in the trap, and I will just close the trap.”