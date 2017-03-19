Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list.
In Ngannou’s perfect world, he’ll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain Velasquez before taking on Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. “The Predator” currently sits at No. 5 on the official UFC heavyweight rankings and hasn’t been beaten inside the Octagon.
While Ngannou would like to take on Velasquez first, that bout may take a while to materialize. Velasquez is recovering from back surgery. During an interview with Severe MMA, Ngannou said he now has Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos on his radar:
“My next fight, I would like to fight Cain Velasquez and when I saw his tweet I saw that this guy is not gonna come back soon. He will take his time to come again and then for the time I need to fight. I want to fight Cain Velasquez, but he’s not my enemy. I have a lot of respect for Cain Velasquez. He’s a big fighter, a big champ and that is even why I want to take it. Last week I saw Overeem after he won. We spoke together, we took a picture but I called him out. He accepted the fight. I would like Cain Velasquez first, but (wouldn’t be opposed to fight) Alistair Overeem and dos Santos.”