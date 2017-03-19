Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list.

In Ngannou’s perfect world, he’ll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain Velasquez before taking on Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. “The Predator” currently sits at No. 5 on the official UFC heavyweight rankings and hasn’t been beaten inside the Octagon.

While Ngannou would like to take on Velasquez first, that bout may take a while to materialize. Velasquez is recovering from back surgery. During an interview with Severe MMA, Ngannou said he now has Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos on his radar: