Francis Ngannou Unimpressed by Stipe Miocic’s UFC 211 Performance

Francis Ngannou saw Stipe Miocic’s first-round TKO win at UFC 211 and he feels it leaves a lot to be desired.

Ngannou, who is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight, has been making some waves with his power. After his first-round TKO victory over Andrei Arlovski, many have wondered what’s next for “The Predator.”

The heavyweight bruiser has shown great interest in fighting Cain Velasquez as he feels the former two-time champion is the best heavyweight today. As far as reigning title holder Miocic goes, Ngannou isn’t impressed (via MMAFighting.com):

“That was a good performance, but I was not impressed, I need more than that. I would say I’m more impressed with someone like [Cain] Velasquez. I think Velasquez is the best heavyweight that we have, and that’s why I want to fight him.”

Ngannou is aware of those who say that he isn’t ready for high level competition. He clearly doesn’t agree.

“Since the beginning, even before my first fight in the UFC, people said, ‘he’s not ready, he just started MMA two years ago, they’re going to beat him up, it’s too early,’ and something like that. But what are we going to do? You’ll always have those kinds of people, and if it’s someone that supports Stipe, of course they’re going to say you still need to improve yourself, you need to learn more, Stipe is tougher than you.”