Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC 226

Two heavyweights with bad intentions will meet at UFC 226 and we’re not talking about the main event.

Feared striker Francis Ngannou will meet Derrick Lewis at UFC 226. Ariel Helwani first broke the news. Sources have since confirmed the report. Ngannou and Lewis will indeed scrap in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7.

Ngannou and Lewis have had a beef brewing for some time. It all started when Ngannou said he wasn’t impressed with “The Black Beast.” Lewis responded by calling Ngannou an “African booty scratcher.” The two have traded barbs since and finally something will give.

In his last outing, Ngannou failed to capture UFC heavyweight gold. Stipe Miocic’s wrestling was too much for Ngannou to handle. The champion retained his gold via unanimous decision. Prior to that bout, Ngannou was on a 10-fight tear finishing all of his opponents in that span.

As for Lewis, he’s coming off a TKO victory over Marcin Tybura. Lewis had been looking for a win after being finished by Mark Hunt. Lewis’ win over Tybura marked his 17th knockout victory.

In the main event of UFC 226, Miocic will defend his heavyweight gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. Welterweights Yancy Medeiros and Mike Perry will also do battle at the event. There has been speculation over a potential featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Tell us your early pick, Francis Ngannou or Derrick Lewis?