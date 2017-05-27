Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos Possible For August Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Getty Images

Francis Ngannou wants a big fight and he may get just that late summer.

Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani sent a tweet revealing talks of a potential bout between Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. If the fight were to go down, the proposed event would be for an unannounced Aug. 19 pay-per-view (PPV).

Helwani notes that the fight is not a done deal. Ngannou was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. He earned a first-round finish over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Andrei Arlovski.

“The Predator” has been clamoring for a high-profile bout that will get him closer to a title shot. He had been eyeing a match-up with Cain Velasquez, but the former heavyweight ruler has been recovering from a back injury.

“Cigano” is coming off a first-round TKO loss in a heavyweight title bout with Stipe Miocic. The defeat set dos Santos back a bit and he is now 2-3 in his last five outings. At one point, dos Santos was known for being a dangerous finisher. He hasn’t earned a finish since May 2013, although he looked like a world beater against Ben Rothwell back in April 2016.

Is this a match-up that interests you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Latest MMA News

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos Possible For August Bout

0
Francis Ngannou wants a big fight and he may get just that late summer. Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani sent a tweet...
Glover Teixeira Weigh-in

UFC Fight Night 109 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Fighters Hit Target

0
The UFC Fight Night 109 weigh-ins have wrapped up. Earlier today (May 27), all fighters on the UFC Fight Night 109 card tipped the scales....
video

Former UFC Fighter Diego Brandao Scores Impressive 39 Second Knockout (Video)

0
Diego Brandao's UFC career didn't come to the most illustrious end. The Brazilian fighter, best known for being a victim of Conor McGregor, had...
video

Fighter’s Mom Slaps Him After Brutal Loss At Fight Nights Global 67

0
Losing is hard in any sport. Losing in MMA is especially difficult, given you're often left bruised and bloodied on the canvas. So Viktor...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie’s Manager Says She Won’t Fight ‘Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

3
It appears Germaine de Randamie wants no part of Cris Cyborg. For de Randamie, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title...
video

UFC 212 Free Fight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Aguilar

0
Flash back two years in this UFC 212 fight primer as Claudia Gadelha takes on Jessica Aguilar. Gadelha will meet Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre Reveals Eye Injury as Reason for Fight Delay

0
Georges St-Pierre suffered an eye injury earlier this year, which is why he cannot fight until later in 2017. St-Pierre, speaking at the C2 Montreal...
video

Unbeaten Featherweights Brian Ortega, Renato Moicano Set for UFC 214

0
A pair of unbeaten fighters with six career Octagon wins will square off at UFC 214, as Brian Ortega meets Renato Moicano. Ortega (11-0) hasn't...
video

UFC 211 Result Change: Cortney Casey Victory Overturned

0
Cortney Casey's decision win over Jessica Aguilar is no more, as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has overturned the result. Casey and Aguilar...
Roy Nelson

Roy Nelson Signs With Bellator, Targeted For Fall Debut

0
Roy Nelson is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Big Country" had been with the UFC since 2009. His bout with Alexander Volkov was...
Load more