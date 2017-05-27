Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos Possible For August Bout

Francis Ngannou wants a big fight and he may get just that late summer.

Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani sent a tweet revealing talks of a potential bout between Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. If the fight were to go down, the proposed event would be for an unannounced Aug. 19 pay-per-view (PPV).

Helwani notes that the fight is not a done deal. Ngannou was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. He earned a first-round finish over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Andrei Arlovski.

“The Predator” has been clamoring for a high-profile bout that will get him closer to a title shot. He had been eyeing a match-up with Cain Velasquez, but the former heavyweight ruler has been recovering from a back injury.

“Cigano” is coming off a first-round TKO loss in a heavyweight title bout with Stipe Miocic. The defeat set dos Santos back a bit and he is now 2-3 in his last five outings. At one point, dos Santos was known for being a dangerous finisher. He hasn’t earned a finish since May 2013, although he looked like a world beater against Ben Rothwell back in April 2016.

