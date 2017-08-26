Francis Ngannou Wants Title Fight Against Champion Stipe Miocic

By
Adam Haynes
-
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Getty Images

Francis Ngannou was certain that a win over Junior Dos Santos would bag him a title shot before Dos Santos was flagged by USADA and pulled from the bout

That was a fight Ngannou was more than confident in feeling that he would have won.

As such, the formidable Cameroonian is now setting his eyes on a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s belt.

“Stipe doesn’t have an opponent for December 2nd at Detroit! I’m here @ufc @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 let me do this fight,” Ngannou wrote on Twitter.

The fight makes sense, given that Miocic is without an opponent for the end of this year, Ngannou told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN:

“This was almost the last gate for me to get the real thing. I think if I beat Junior [dos Santos], they would just give me the title shot right there. There’s no way I don’t get title shot after I fight Junior. […] Yes, honestly I think [I’m next in line]. Overeem already fought Stipe, but he has injury, because they called him to fight me, but he’s injured. Right now, I think I’m the only contender who is open now to do the title fight and that is what I then asked for.”

