Francis Ngannou Wants Title Fight Against Champion Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou was certain that a win over Junior Dos Santos would bag him a title shot before Dos Santos was flagged by USADA and pulled from the bout

That was a fight Ngannou was more than confident in feeling that he would have won.

As such, the formidable Cameroonian is now setting his eyes on a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s belt.

Stipe doesn't have an opponent for December 2nd at Detroit ! I'm here @ufc @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 let me do this fight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3M9UtK4RPn — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) August 25, 2017

The fight makes sense, given that Miocic is without an opponent for the end of this year, Ngannou told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN:

“This was almost the last gate for me to get the real thing. I think if I beat Junior [dos Santos], they would just give me the title shot right there. There’s no way I don’t get title shot after I fight Junior. […] Yes, honestly I think [I’m next in line]. Overeem already fought Stipe, but he has injury, because they called him to fight me, but he’s injured. Right now, I think I’m the only contender who is open now to do the title fight and that is what I then asked for.”