Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee Set For UFC Fight Night Event in Fortaleza

Kevin Lee (14-2) will be in enemy territory for his next bout. “The Motown Phenom” will go toe-to-toe with Francisco Trinaldo (21-4) on an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night card in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11. Combate (via Bloody Elbow) revealed the match-up.

Trinaldo is riding a seven-fight winning streak. His last loss was back in May 2014. He dropped a split decision to Michael Chiesa. Thanks to the streak, “Massaranduba” sits at No. 13 on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

While Lee has gone 7-2 inside the Octagon, he finds himself unranked. A win over Trinaldo will certainly change that. The Xtreme Couture fighter has won three straight bouts. Two of those wins were finishes.

When you look at the list of opponents Trinaldo has beaten in his streak, it’s nothing to sneeze at. The Brazilian bruiser has scored victories over Norman Parke, Chad Laprise, and Ross Pearson. His last win was a TKO over Paul Felder. Trinaldo opened up a nasty cut over Felder’s right eye and the doctor put a stop to the fight.

Lee’s last three wins were over Efrain Escudero, Jake Matthews, and Magomed Mustafaev. After taking a unanimous decision over Escudero, “The Motown Phenom” TKO’d Matthews in the first round. He went on to submit Mustafaev back in November.