Frank Mir Ready to Take Out the Biggest & the Baddest in Bellator’s Heavyweight GP

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will make his Bellator debut against MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko as part of Bellator’s eight-man heavyweight tournament in 2018

Mir is ready to show that he has what it takes to be crowned champion and has his ‘big game’ hat ready for action:

“It’s like being a big-game hunter,” Mir told MMAjunkie Radio about his opening-round bout with Emelianenko. “I don’t want to go out there and shoot a little quail. You want to take out the biggest and the baddest.”

Mir was released from his UFC contract following a USADA suspension which he attributes to eating ‘kangaroo meat’. His first bout under the Bellator umbrella will certainly be an occasion to savor:

“It’s nice to be a fighter again,” Mir said. “A little bit of limbo was the last year-and-a-half, not having a fight scheduled and not being able to participate. I finally get to fight again. It’s something that, when you don’t get to do what you love, it makes it even worse.”