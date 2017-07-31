Frank Mir Discusses Cormier’s Emotional Post-Fight Interview at UFC 214

Frank Mir has thrown in his two cents on Daniel Cormier’s emotions following his UFC 214 loss.

This past Saturday night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jon Jones.

Following two competitive rounds, Jones rocked “DC” with a head kick and that spelled the end for Cormier. Once Cormier hit the canvas, Jones finished him off with ground-and-pound to recapture the gold.

Former heavyweight champion Mir took to his Twitter account to give his take on why Cormier was emotional during his post-fight interview:

“People need to understand why D.C. was so hurt by (the) outcome. The loss means he was never really champ and only had (the) title because of Jon’s absence. Jon Jones is now without a doubt the P4P champ. Who else has had a #2 guy in their division as good as ‘DC’ and destroyed them?”