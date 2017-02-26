Frank Mir Discusses How he Met Former UFC Matchmaker Joe Silva

Frank Mir remembers the first time he met retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Joe Silva.

Mir, who ended up being a UFC heavyweight champion, didn’t know he could get paid competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). He simply trained because he was passionate about doing so.

Nov. 2, 2001 was the date Mir made his UFC debut. It wouldn’t have happened as quickly as it did, if at all, had it not been for Silva walking into the gym Mir had been training at. Mir recalled meeting Silva for the first time to MMA Junkie Radio: