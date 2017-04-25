Frank Mir on UFC: ‘I Don’t Feel The Same About The Company as I Felt Years Ago’

Frank Mir sees changes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he isn’t a fan of them.
Mir, who is a former UFC heavyweight title holder, is on the sidelines until April 2018 for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Mir tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT).
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mir said he was discontent with both USADA and the UFC:
“I’ve tried to just make things work as well as possible. But I don’t even know if I’m allowed to discuss things with other organizations and find out if I can fight for them or not. I’m kind of in this limbo. My feelings have been hurt, yes. If that’s what you’re asking. I don’t feel the same about the company as I felt years ago. And I’m seeing that even with some of the ways they’re handling things the way they handle them now. There’s been several times where I’m like, ‘Wow, if Lorenzo was still there at the office, if Dana was still in full control and not just a minority shareholder, would that have ever happened?’ I don’t know about that. I don’t know if this is the same company that I started with 15 years ago.”