Frank Mir on UFC: ‘I Don’t Feel The Same About The Company as I Felt Years Ago’

Frank Mir sees changes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he isn’t a fan of them.

Mir, who is a former UFC heavyweight title holder, is on the sidelines until April 2018 for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Mir tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT).

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mir said he was discontent with both USADA and the UFC: