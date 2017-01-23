Frank Mir Says he ‘Just Wants to Get Back in There & Compete’

The itch to compete hasn’t gone away for Frank Mir. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder has been serving a suspension dished out by the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA) for a positive drug test.

Despite the time away and nearing the age of 38, Mir isn’t planning on walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Mir was a guest on Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow) to discuss his desire to fight again. One bout he is interested in is a third scrap with Brock Lesnar:

“Oh absolutely. But I mean at this point, I just want to go out there and still compete and perform. So fighting Brock, obviously that would be a good money payday cause of his name recognition and the amount of people that would watch and the story behind it. So it makes a lot more sense than some other fights. But at this point, I just want to get back in there and compete.”

Mir believes he can still be competitive despite getting closer to hitting the age of 40. He points to fighters such as the man who last knocked him out, Mark Hunt as an example.

“So now I’ve been in the gym, just training just to be healthy and move around. And it’s like, oh if I’m able to move and my brain and body can follow what my brain knows what to do, I’m pretty dangerous. It’s just that connection. And obviously in a few years that’s going to just take its course to where we’re seeing now where athletes can still perform as fighters in their early 40’s. Mark Hunt’s doing really well in his early 40’s. For all practical purposes I think Dan Henderson should probably be the middleweight champion right now. But eventually, I mean let’s be realistic, saying you’re 50 and fighting at a high level probably is still kind of a stretch for human physiology.”