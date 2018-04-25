Frank Mir Still Interested in a Third Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Frank Mir may be fighting in Bellator now but that doesn't mean he's giving up hope on finally scoring a third fight with Brock Lesnar before his career is done.

Frank Mir is confident he’ll cross paths with Brock Lesnar again.

As the former UFC heavyweight champion prepares for his debut with Bellator MMA this weekend, Mir has always been interested in settling the score with Lesnar once and for all.

Back in 2008, Mir was the first person to welcome Lesnar to the UFC as he submitted the WWE superstar with a first round kneebar.

More than a year later after Lesnar had become heavyweight champion, he exacted his revenge by finishing Mir by TKO in the second round.

Lesnar eventually retired from the sport while Mir kept on with his career but it always felt like there was unfinished business between the two heavyweight fighters.

Now a trilogy between Mir and Lesnar might seem impossible given where each of them are at in their respective careers. Mir is about to face legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Grand Prix while Lesnar has been flirting with a return to the UFC in recent months.

Still despite being contracted to different organizations and Lesnar past 40 years of age, Mir still believes a third fight between them is possible.

“We’ll see. I still don’t count it out,” Mir said on Monday. “Brock likes money and I don’t think there’s anybody he could get more pay-per-view buys on than facing me. I feel that fight will still work itself out because of what the financial ramifications are, it just makes sense.”

“Brock likes money and I don’t think there’s anybody he could get more pay-per-view buys on than facing me” ~ Frank Mir

Mir’s definitely not wrong when it comes to a third fight with Lesnar likely pulling in a lot of money on pay-per-view. Their rematch headlined UFC 100 back in 2009 and that remained the biggest UFC pay-per-view of all time until a guy named Conor McGregor showed up in town.

Mir knows that a trilogy fight with Lesnar would still bring a ton of interest so he definitely doesn’t discount the possibility that the fight could still come together.

“Absolutely [it can happen],” Mir said about the trilogy. “I would like to make sure it occurs. Just be patient. I mean who would have thought I would eventually be able to face Fedor.”

Would you still watch Frank Mir vs. Brock Lesnar III? Sound off in the comments and let us know!