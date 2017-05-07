Frank Trigg on Fighters Coming Out of Retirement: ‘Our Athletic Careers Are Done’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Frank Trigg
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Frank Trigg isn’t a fan of top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of the past trying to make comebacks.

During his professional MMA career, Trigg went toe-to-toe with the best fighters of his era. Trigg did battle with former welterweight champions Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, and Matt Serra.

With talks of a potential comeback for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Chuck Liddell gaining steam, Trigg chimed in (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t want anything to do with trying to fight. The era is over. Our athletic careers are done. Be done. Liddell, for as great of a fighter as he was, he was getting knocked out – he was getting touched; he wasn’t even getting cracked – he was getting touched and falling down. Yeah, I’m sure he feels way better now. His head doesn’t hurt, his neck doesn’t hurt – he’s given his head time to heal from all those (knockouts) and he’s finally got his chin back. If he shows up, let’s be honest, he’s got something to give to the weight class.”

Trigg feels the sport of MMA has been advancing at such a rate that having legends make returns to active competition would be a regression.

“The sport is advancing. Frank Trigg comes in and starts talking a bunch of noise. But then Chael Sonnen comes in and talks a bunch of noise, but is way better – much more activity, and more people understand it. And then you move on to this guy called Conor McGregor, and he makes it even better. He’s talking about having $100 million fights against Floyd Mayweather, and now you want to talk about guys who were champions 10, 15 years ago? It’s not good for the sport, it’s not good for them …”

