Frankie Edgar Admits There’s Risk in Taking Cub Swanson Rematch

Frankie Edgar realizes the danger of fighting just over one month after being knocked out.

Earlier this month, Edgar took on Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222. Edgar was scheduled to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title, but Holloway went down with an injury. Ortega ended up being the first man to finish Edgar and he did so in the first round.

When the UFC announced that Edgar would be taking on Cub Swanson in a rematch on April 21 at UFC Atlantic City, it left fans and the media puzzled. “The Answer” is only giving himself just over one month to recover. Even though he dominated Swanson in their first bout, “Killer” is still a bruiser with finishing power.

During a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Edgar said he knows what he’s getting himself into:

“I’m excited to get in there. I know I’m getting flack from people and you guys, obviously on whether I’m taking this fight too soon or not, and that’s fine. I [expected] it and I know what I’m putting on the line here, and I feel comfortable doing it, so I’m ready to go prove people wrong here.”

He admitted that he wanted a quick turnaround to wash away the memory of his first knockout loss.

“I’m the one in there. I’m the one putting it on the line, and there’s nothing like getting in there and getting a win to erase that last loss. And again, it’ll never erase it, but at least it’ll kinda help deal with that stink, and like you said, give me something positive to kinda focus on instead of focusing on the negative.”

Is Frankie Edgar making a mistake?