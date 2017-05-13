Frankie Edgar Breezes Past Yair Rodriguez With Doctor Stoppage

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Next up is a featherweight collision between rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez and former two-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar.

Round 1:

Edgar pushes the action and Rodriguez is looking to counter strike. Rodriguez lands a knee in the clinch and disengages. Rodriguez goes for the takedown but Rodriguez stuffs it. Edgar has Rodriguez pressured against the cage and gets the takedown.

Edgar is unleashing ground-and-pound on Rodriguez as he does his best to defend himself. Some nice elbows from Edgar land and Rodriguez continues to try and push him off but is unsuccessful. Edgar pours on the ground-and-pound on a bloody Rodriguez to end the first round.

Round 2:

Rodriguez throws a front kick and leg kick to open the round. A spinning kick misses for Rodriguez and Edgar gets a takedown. Rodriguez grabs Edgar’s leg and goes for a knee bar. Edgar gets out and takes Rodriguez’s back, pouring on the ground-and-pound. Edgar gets full mount and Rodriguez gives up his back.

Rodriguez gets full guard but continues to eat hard shots from Edgar. The round ends with Edgar in a dominant position on the ground.

The doctor says the hematoma on Rodriguez’s eye is too big to continue and the fight is called off.

Official Result: Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via R2 TKO (doctor stoppage, 5:00)