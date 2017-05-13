Frankie Edgar Breezes Past Yair Rodriguez With Doctor Stoppage

By
Jose Munoz
-
0

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Next up is a featherweight collision between rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez and former two-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar.

Round 1:

Edgar pushes the action and Rodriguez is looking to counter strike. Rodriguez lands a knee in the clinch and disengages. Rodriguez goes for the takedown but Rodriguez stuffs it. Edgar has Rodriguez pressured against the cage and gets the takedown.

Edgar is unleashing ground-and-pound on Rodriguez as he does his best to defend himself. Some nice elbows from Edgar land and Rodriguez continues to try and push him off but is unsuccessful. Edgar pours on the ground-and-pound on a bloody Rodriguez to end the first round.

Round 2:

Rodriguez throws a front kick and leg kick to open the round. A spinning kick misses for Rodriguez and Edgar gets a takedown. Rodriguez grabs Edgar’s leg and goes for a knee bar. Edgar gets out and takes Rodriguez’s back, pouring on the ground-and-pound. Edgar gets full mount and Rodriguez gives up his back.

Rodriguez gets full guard but continues to eat hard shots from Edgar. The round ends with Edgar in a dominant position on the ground.

The doctor says the hematoma on Rodriguez’s eye is too big to continue and the fight is called off.

Official Result: Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via R2 TKO (doctor stoppage, 5:00)

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Thrashes Jessica Andrade For Successful Title Defense

0
In our co-main event of the evening, reigning women's strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk defends her title against the heavy-hitting challenger Jessica Andrade: Round 1: Joanna opens up...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Leapfrogs Jorge Masvidal With Split Decision Win

0
One of the most anticipated fights on tonight's (Sat. May 13, 2017) card is the bout between No. 5-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and former UFC...

Frankie Edgar Breezes Past Yair Rodriguez With Doctor Stoppage

0
Next up is a featherweight collision between rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez and former two-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar. Round 1: Edgar pushes the action and...
David Branch

Dave Branch Edges Out Krzysztof Jotko For Split Decision Win

0
Opening up the UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) is a middleweight bout between Krzysztof Jotko and Dave Branch. Round 1: Branch throws...
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Ends in a No Contest After Illegal Knee

0
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) ended in a no contest after an accidental illegal knee marred an otherwise...
video

UFC 211: Cortney Casey Handles Former WSOF Champion Jessica Aguilar

0
There have been no easy outs for Cortney Casey since coming to the UFC in 2015. Her debut inside the Octagon was vs. Joanne Calderwood,...
Eddie Alvarez

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Results

0
We are live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for the preliminary card of UFC 211 live on FX. You can check...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Talks Giving up Soccer Dreams for UFC

0
Jessica Andrade learned of her true calling pretty quickly. A highly skilled table tennis player and aspiring soccer player, Andrade knew she was an athlete...
Chas Skelly

For Chas Skelly, Payday Outweighed Health Risk Against Darren Elkins

0
Chas Skelly had a tough time preparing for a March 2016 showdown with Darren Elkins. Skelly was on a four-fight winning streak going into that...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s New Post-Fight Tradition is Donating to Those in Need

0
Dustin Poirier is giving back to those in need of some help. "The Diamond" will compete against Eddie Alvarez in the biggest fight of his...