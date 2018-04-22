Frankie Edgar Calls for Winner of Max Holloway – Brian Ortega

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar got his hand raised in his latest bout.

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Edgar picked up a decision win over Cub Swanson.

By looking back at the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over the former UFC lightweight champion.



Edgar was originally slated to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title at this pay-per-view event, but Holloway pulled out on late notice due to injury.

The UFC has already confirmed that Holloway will defend his title against the rising contender at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event. After the event, Edgar told the media that he wants the winner of this upcoming fight.

“I’d like to see what happens with that,” Edgar told MMAjunkie. “I was supposed to get the title shot, and obviously, we know what happened. But I’m No. 3 in the world, and those guys are ahead of me.”

“I get it why people (question my chin),” he said. “You look at past people that have done it before, and maybe it didn’t go their way. But like I said, I think I’m just different.



“I took some good shots in there. Cub can crack, and I didn’t get phased by any of his punches, so I think I shut the doubters down once again.”

