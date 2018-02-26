Frankie Edgar: When I Didn’t Have an Opponent, McGregor Was Nowhere to be Found

Frankie Edgar says Conor McGregor’s offer to step in on short notice at UFC 222 is news to him.

The Lowdown

Edgar was initially set to take on Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title this Saturday night (March 3). Instead, Edgar will meet Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222. Holloway went down with an injury.

McGregor recently made waves by claiming he offered to fill in for Holloway on the card, but the UFC said there wasn’t enough time to make back the money. Speaking to TMZ Sports, “The Answer” said he heard nothing about McGregor offering to fight him:

“I found that news when I read the headline. Unless the UFC didn’t tell me, I don’t know if it’s true. Of course I would’ve been game to fight him, but I’m fighting a guy who fights in the UFC currently. Brian Ortega, the number three guy in the world and that’s my focus. Four weeks ago when I didn’t have an opponent, Conor was nowhere to be found. But like I said, I’m not worried about him, not worried about (Max) Holloway, I’m worried about Brian Ortega.”

Sound off in the comments below, do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar will take place one day?