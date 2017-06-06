Frankie Edgar Doesn’t See How Cub Swanson is Considered For Title Shot

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: John Locher / Associated Press

Frankie Edgar feels he’s “The Answer” for Max Holloway’s first contender, not Cub Swanson.

Edgar has won two straight bouts and has been victorious in five of his last six outings. His last win was a brutal TKO over Yair Rodriguez. With Holloway being the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder, Edgar feels it’s time for him to get another crack at gold.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Edgar said Swanson’s resume doesn’t warrant him a title opportunity:

“I don’t see how he’s in consideration, you know? Since me and Cub fought, I’ve fought nothing but top-10, top-five guys. I don’t think he’s fought anyone in the top 10 and he’s also lost a match since then. So I don’t think how that’s even, you can’t even compare the two.”

As far as “Blessed” winning gold, Edgar admitted that the result is favorable for him.

“I knew that was the best case for me. I just wasn’t going to sit there and shout it out and try to cheer for anybody, I just figured I won’t say much about it, I’ll let those guys figure it out, and the cards fell in my favor. So, here we go, let’s set up Holloway-Edgar.”

