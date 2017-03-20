Frankie Edgar Entertains Bantamweight Move if He’s Granted Title Shot

Frankie Edgar
Frankie Edgar isn’t overlooking Yair Rodriguez, but he isn’t afraid to talk about the future.

“The Answer” is set to go one-on-one with “El Pantera” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. This will be a significant step up in competition for Rodriguez, who is ranked No. 8 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings.

While the gap in professional mixed martial arts (MMA) experience is significant, a win could push Rodriguez to a title shot and he may be on his way to becoming a breakout star in the UFC. Edgar doesn’t plan on letting that happen.

Edgar spoke with Flo Combat recently. While Edgar has Rodriguez in his sights, he did answer questions surrounding a potential bantamweight move. The former UFC lightweight title holder said he’d need an immediate title shot if he’s going to cut the weight:

“I don’t cut a lot of weight. I can be a bantamweight, and if they offer me a title fight, it would be difficult to say no. (But) I would only consider going down to face the champion. If they offer me a belt, I would come down. At the moment, I feel I’m still very close to the featherweight title. I have to see what will happen with (featherweight champion Jose) Aldo vs. (interim champion Max) Holloway, but I would never say no to (a shot at) the belt.”

