Frankie Edgar Eyes up Title Shot Against Max Holloway in ‘March or April’

Having watched his first shot at Holloway’s featherweight title fall apart due to an injury sustained in camp, Frankie Edgar is looking for a second bite of the apple

“The Answer” was set to challenge “Blessed” at UFC 218 in Detroit in a bid to join the small club of two weight world champions in the promotion. A broken orbital bone ruled him out, however, and he was subsequently replaced by Jose Aldo.

With Holloway’s victory over Aldo keeping the strap in Hawaii, Edgar is looking at rescheduling what was one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts in the UFC in 2017.

The 36-year-old, former UFC lightweight champion appeared on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour and confirmed that he discussed the prospect of the rescheduled bout with Dana White during the UFC Fresno event on Saturday:

“He said we’re just figuring out – this is after this weekend’s fight – we’re just waiting to see what’s next,” Edgar said (via MMA Fighting). “I think March or April sounds good, so one of those dates I imagine we’ll set it up.”

Having watched Holloway beat Brazilian legend and former dominant champion Jose Aldo for the second time in six months, Edgar believes that the 26-year-old is delivering big on his promise and that the hype is well deserved. In fact, the New Jersey native believes that Holloway’s incredible growth is what is motivating him for their prospective encounter:

“I think he’s all that he’s cracked up to be and the fact that he’s so young and keeps getting better every fight is scary almost,” Edgar said of Holloway. “But that also motivates me. I still feel like I’m at the top of my game.”

“Max is the future, but I’m still here, I’m the present and I want to get this title shot and get what’s mine and become a two-weight champion. That’s been my goal since I came down to ‘45.”