Frankie Edgar Feels Title Shot is Within Reach With Win at UFC 211

Frankie Edgar believes another title shot is in his future should he defeat Yair Rodriguez.

“The Answer” meets “El Pantera” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. Edgar, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, has yet to hold gold in the 145-pound division.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Edgar feels a third title opportunity at featherweight is in his grasp if he can beat Rodriguez:

“I’ll definitely be lobbying for it. What can I do? There’s really no rhyme or reason to how they do things. If I can sway them to run it back a third time, I’ll definitely try.”

Since Edgar is the second ranked UFC featherweight, he believes he’ll be next in line after Jose Aldo and Max Holloway do battle on June 3.

“I believe, yeah, I’m the No. 1 contender (if I beat Rodriguez). I’m No. 2 behind (Aldo and Holloway), and someone’s got to lose there, so that puts me next.”